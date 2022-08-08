"I was mortified" – WWE star Wild Boar on an embarrassing incident during his first match (Exclusive)

NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar recently spoke about an embarrassing incident in the ring long before he joined WWE.

The "Welsh Wrestler-Man" is a fierce competitor and has been a prominent feature of NXT's UK version. He signed with the company in 2018 and has been tearing apart his opponents inside the squared circle. So far, he's had memorable matches with the likes of Eddie Dennis, Dave Mastiff, and Jordan Devlin.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wild Boar mentioned that he was nervous during his first-ever match. The moment got to him, and he ended up throwing up in the middle of the ring.

"Yeah, I haven't spoken about this for a while, but yeah. So the first match, I got a couple of minutes in, and due to nerves or lack of proper preparation, I threw up in the middle of the ring. Looking back, it's pretty funny, but at that time I was mortified," the NXT UK star said. (From 1:00 - 1:27)

WWE star Wild Boar uses his experiences to coach newer wrestlers

During the same conversation, the NXT UK star explained that he often speaks about his first experience in the ring to coach younger stars.

"It's one of them stories now where I kind of use it. So if I'm ever coaching new wrestlers, I'll use it and people that talk to me about nerves and preparedness and stuff, I'll always say, I'll always bring that story up. Just be like you know, this is what happened to me," Wild Boar said. (From 2:04 - 2:20)

The Welshman pointed out that the majority of wrestlers trying to break into the business would not have such a bad experience, and that helped calm them down before big matches.

Wild Boar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd, September.

