WWE star Wild Boar is proud of the "violence" in his matches (Exclusive)

WWE star Wild Boar recently spoke about his Dog Collar Match with Eddie Dennis on NXT UK.

The two men went to war back in April 2022 when they locked horns in a unique Dog Collar Match. The brutal bout saw both competitors fighting to gain an advantage. In the final stages of the contest, Boar locked in the Crossface submission with a steel chair around Eddie Dennis' face to make him tap out.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 32-year-old spoke about the match mentioned above and how people are still talking about it.

"Yes so a lot of people still say to me, 'I've seen that match with you and Eddie with the dog collar.' And they really enjoyed it and stuff. They kind of say the same stuff you were saying about the violence, which I'm quite proud of," he said. (From 9:34 - 9:47)

Wild Boar enjoyed facing Eddie Dennis in the match

While discussing the Dog Collar Match, the NXT UK star detailed the physicality of the hard-hitting contest. He mentioned that he enjoyed putting on a violent fight against Dennis.

"In my opinion, it's very hard. You can't be in one of those matches and not bring the violence. You just gotta do it, very much like that to me. To my knowledge, there have not been many dog collar matches in WWE, and to be in one of those against someone like Eddie Dennis was just an outstanding feeling. I enjoyed it. If I could do that again, I'd do that again." (From 9:49 - 10:16)

Wild Boar also said he was looking forward to more physically demanding matches in the WWE.

After a great response from the fans to their bout, it will be interesting to see if the NXT UK star will compete in a sequel to his highly popular match with Dennis in the future.

