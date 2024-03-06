WWE star wins first match in 2527 days

A WWE star has picked up his first win in 2527 days.

Shawn Spears was a highly popular star during his first run in WWE. Fans would often chant "Ten" whenever he would show up. Sadly, this popularity did little to propel his career forward on the main roster.

After his first run in WWE ended, Shawn Spears signed with AEW, where he reinvented himself with a new gimmick. His run in All Elite Wrestling got a strong start but slowly fizzled out, and he eventually left the company.

Last week on NXT, Shawn Spears interrupted Ridge Holland during his promo and attacked him with a steel chair from behind. Following his return, he was set to step into the ring tonight against Uriah Connors.

Spears started his mind games as soon as the match began, whispering something in Connors' ears. He then destroyed his opponent within a few minutes to pick up his first televised win on NXT in 2527 days.

Expand Tweet

Following the match, Spears got on the mic and called out Ridge Holland, who came out and attacked him until the referees stopped him, indicating the start of a new rivalry.

Do you think Shawn Spears' win tonight was impressive? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE