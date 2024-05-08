WWE star wins in first match back after 1161 days

A top WWE star picked up a win her first match back in NXT after 1161 days. This star defeated another promising WWE Superstar. The two discussed here are Shayna Baszler and Karmen Petrovic.

Shayna started her WWE career in NXT where she dominated the women's division for several years. She reigned as NXT Women's Champion in two dominant reigns. She is also one of the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history. However, her run on the main roster hasn't gone according to plan.

Although Baszler has won a couple of tag titles, she hasn't found a lot of success as a singles star. She returned to WWE NXT a couple of weeks ago to be in Lola Vice's corner for her match against Natalya in the first ever Women's Underground Match. Last week, during their match, The Queen of Spades attacked Karmen Petrovic. This allowed Lola Vice to defeat Natalya.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Shayna competed for the first time in the developmental brand since 3rd March, 2021. Her opponent was the same woman she attacked last week - Karmen Petrovic. Although Karmen is relatively inexperienced, she put up a tough fight. Eventually, she had no other choice but to tap out when Baszler locked in the Kirifuda Clutch.

It will be interesting to see if Shayna Baszler will continue to make more appearances in WWE NXT going forward.

