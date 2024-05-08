WWE star wins first match back in 1350 days; she last beat IYO SKY on RAW in January 2023

A prominent WWE Superstar has announced a mighty comeback with a singles victory on May 7, 2024. Stepping into the NXT brand after 1350 days, Michin faced Arianna Grace. The latter tried to get an easy win off Mia Yim, but she couldn’t get what she wanted.

Michin dominated the bout with her striking prowess, moving around in the ring and attacking her opponent. However, Arianna Grace tried to regain momentum and almost forced an armbar submission move on her opponent. The superstar broke the hold with strength and slammed Grace onto the canvas.

Although Arianna Grace had shifted the momentum back in her favor to score a pinfall, she held the ropes while pinning Michin, prompting the referee to stop the count. An arguing Grace was then caught with a powerful German Suplex by the WWE Superstar, who followed with some vicious strikes and scored a flamboyant pinfall.

This was a big statement by the NXT returnee to the women's locker room. Michin's last TV win came against former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY on the January 16, 2023 episode of RAW. She has previously feuded with the Damage CTRL member for her title, and with her return, she is now looking forward to another big title.

Michin is eyeing an inaugural WWE NXT title

Michin returned to the white and gold brand on April 30, 2024, and voiced her interest in the six-woman ladder match to crown the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Yim will be in the combine to determine who will compete in qualifying matches. The six winners of each qualifier will advance to the ladder match to crown the inaugural champion at NXT Battleground.

The star is a member of The O.C. on Friday Night SmackDown. However, her current storyline may involve her targeting the NXT stars to win the new title.

