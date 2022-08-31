"He's got heat with everybody" – Former WWE star Wolfie D discusses why Nation of Domination member doesn't speak with him anymore (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Wolfie D recently spoke about his real-life heat with Nation of Domination member and former teammate J.C. Ice.

The two stars were part of the PG-13 faction in WWE. The duo had memorable matches with other tag teams such as The Smoking Gunns and Dudley Boyz. They later joined the Nation of Domination and rapped for the faction during their ring entrances.

Wolfie D was on the UnSKripted podcast this week where he spoke about the real-life heat between himself and former teammate J.C. Ice. He detailed that Ice had bad blood with almost everybody in the business, including WWE. He mentioned that they could make a lot of money at signing conventions, but he rarely showed up.

"Huge heat. He's got heat with everybody. He's got heat with me," Wolfie said. "He just won't show up for these conventions and stuff. I don't know why. But he'll show up for a reunion thing in Portland, Tennesse for what, 500 bucks." (From 10:03 - 10:50)

You can watch the full video here:

Wolfie D still likes J.C. Ice after their time in WWE

During the same conversation, Wolfie D mentioned that he was still trying to get in touch with his former stablemate. He stated that Ice was like his brother and he was always looking out for ways to rekindle their friendship.

"I don't know what he's doing man. I really don't. He hardly ever talks to me. He's like my brother, man. He really is." (From 11:09 - 11:19)

DreamWork Podcast @dreamworkpod

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/59-… This week we cover JC Ice and Wolfie D, PG 13. The pride of the hoods of Tennessee. We talk thier Memphis style and how they walked so so many others could run like Too Cool, Cena, The Acclaimed etc. This week we cover JC Ice and Wolfie D, PG 13. The pride of the hoods of Tennessee. We talk thier Memphis style and how they walked so so many others could run like Too Cool, Cena, The Acclaimed etc. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/59-… https://t.co/LHMG6C6E8j

PG-13 was one of the earlier WWE factions to incorporate a hip, Memphis-style attitude into the ring that set the stage for many superstars to follow.

