WWE star who hasn't wrestled in almost 700 days gives big update; discloses what his doctor told him

A WWE star has shared an update after recently revealing that he is undergoing stem cell therapy. The star in question is none other than former US Champion, MVP.

MVP hasn't stepped foot in the ring for two years at this point. Not long ago, MVP revealed that he was heading to Mexico for stem cell therapy and made it clear that he wanted to have one more run as a wrestler.

In a new post on Instagram, MVP shared an update on his treatment. He revealed that his doctor had told him he would be back in shape soon and be healthy enough to compete in the ring.

"Had our 1st IV drip of 50 MILLION stem cells today! Dr. Palermo is a purple belt in #brazilianjiujitsu and assures me I'll be back in competition shape very soon! Tomorrow, we do the actual injections into the problem areas! This trip has been so incredible so far!!! @rejuvstem is amazing!!!"

WWE veteran MVP on the final chapter of his pro wrestling career

Before heading to Mexico for stem cell therapy, MVP shared a video from the airport. He opened up about wanting to get back in shape so that he could have one more run as a wrestler.

Check out what he said:

"This is the beginning of a new chapter. Beginning of a, hopefully, new chapter of my jiu-jitsu life. Getting my body back together so I can compete again, be healthy on the mats... and maybe the beginning of my final chapter as a professional wrestler. See if I can get my last matches in before I finally hang the boots up for good," MVP said. [H/T - Cultaholic]

On the July 18, 2022, edition of WWE RAW, MVP and Omos met The Street Profits in a tag team match. The babyfaces won the bout via DQ and this ended up being MVP's last match to date.

