WWE star Zoey Stark opens up on competing at NXT Stand & Deliver (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Zoey Stark recently opened up about being a part of WrestleMania weekend and competing at Stand & Deliver.

Stark will be in action at NXT Stand & Deliver in a ladder match that will also feature current champion Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, and Indi Hartwell.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Zoey Stark mentioned that she was happy to be part of the grand event. She mentioned that it was even more special since she was sidelined last year with a severe knee injury.

"I'm confident, I'm so confident. I'm ready to go. It's so exciting for me because I wasn't able to be a part of Stand & Deliver last year because of my knee. So to be a part of it this year, it's the best feeling in the world to be here this week. And to be doing this, what a life!" [From 1:14 - 1:37]

Zoey Stark discussed how she coped with her injuries

During the same conversation, the 29-year-old star mentioned that the injury took a toll on her mentally. She accepted that it was hard for her to watch other superstars take up spots that she had originally envisioned for herself.

"It was hard. It took a toll, more mentally than physically. Physically, I knew I'd be okay. But mentally, watching people in spots that I've been dreaming to be in, that was probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do. But I got past it and now I'm in the spot that I wanted to be in last year." [From 1:58 - 2:15]

Zoey Stark added a positive spin to it stating that she is exactly where she needs to be this year, competing for the NXT Women's Championship.

