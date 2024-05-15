WWE stars who helped train The Rock for WrestleMania XL make blockbuster return after 3 months

WWE stars just made a blockbuster return after three months. They helped train The Rock for WrestleMania XL.

Gallus has been part of WWE NXT for quite some time now. They started in NXT UK, and once that show became defunct, they came to WWE NXT, where they dominated the tag team division.

Their in-ring prowess translated into title wins when they won the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Given their impressive in-ring skillset, they even helped The Rock train for his tag team match at WrestleMania.

Gallus last appeared on NXT television in February in a gauntlet match against Ridge Holland. Since then, they have appeared at live events and even competed at the Main Event.

Charlie Dempsey defended the Heritage Cup against Tony D'Angelo tonight on NXT. The Don ended up picking up the win. However, before the show ended, backstage footage showed Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar all taken out. The camera then panned to show Gallus, indicating their TV return.

Expand Tweet

Gallus just put the entire NXT roster on notice after taking out three top stars vying for the NXT North American Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback