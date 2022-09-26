"I pinned her" - WWE Superstar reacts to Bianca Belair having the most wins on TV in 2022

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has picked up the most wins on television this year out of any female on the roster. That fact doesn't seem to sit well with Bayley.

Bianca captured the title from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She avenged her embarrassing loss to Becky at last year's SummerSlam by retaining the title over her at this year's edition in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. After the match, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, now known as Damage CTRL, surrounded the RAW Women's Champion in the ring.

Damage CTRL battled Bianca, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a 6-woman tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. The Role Model picked up the victory for her team by pinning the RAW Women's Champion. Bayley recently challenged The EST to a title match at WWE Extreme Rules.

The 33-year-old responded to the list noting that Bianca had the most TV wins by a female WWE Superstar in 2022. She boasted about pinning the champion at Clash at the Castle in the 6-woman tag team match.

Liv Morgan ties Bianca Belair for most TV wins in WWE for the year

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair wasn't the only name at the top of the list, as SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan tied her with 18 victories. Liv battled Lacey Evans this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. She captured the title from Ronda at Money in the Bank after winning the titular ladder match earlier in the night.

The 28-year-old managed to retain the title at SummerSlam by defeating Rousey in controversial fashion. Morgan took to Twitter to tag the RAW Women's Champion with a couple of heart emojis in reaction to the list.

Liv's reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship has lasted 83 days. It will be interesting to see if she can somehow defeat Ronda Rousey again and escape Extreme Rules with the title on October 8th.

Do you think Liv Morgan's run with the SmackDown Women's Championship has been entertaining? Is Ronda Rousey the right star to give the title back to? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far