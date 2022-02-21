WWE stars land in United States - Reports

The WWE roster has reportedly landed in the United States of America following their Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show, which was the latest stop on the Road to WrestleMania, took place in Saudi Arabia and had huge connotations for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The event saw Brock Lesnar crowned as the new WWE Champion, Ronda Rousey and Naomi victorious over Charlotte Flair and Soyna Deville, and Bianca Belair crowned number one contender to Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship.

Reports coming out of PWInsider are suggesting that WWE's roster has successfully made it back to the United States. The report stated that, though they had briefly stopped off in Europe to refuel, the stars had arrived safe and ready to resume touring.

"After a brief stop in Europe to fuel, the WWE roster landed today in the United States, returning from Saudi Arabia. Those who are needed for Raw will go onto Columbia, SC while the others will return home until Friday's Smackdown taping" the report said (H/T PWInsider)

Fans will doubtless be delighted to learn about the safe return of the superstars from their long journey, given that there have been travel issues for the company when returning from Saudi Arabia in the past

WWE has big plans for Wrestlemania 38

Elimination Chamber's implications were substantial, with the results only adding fuel to the growing fire that is Wrestlemania 38.

As well as the huge Reigns vs. Lesnar match, there is also Rousey vs. Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a rumored Intercontinental title opportunity for Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, and huge speculation regarding a potential in-ring return for "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

With the event fast approaching, there's going to be many more matches added to the WrestleMania card in the next few weeks.

