WWE starts a massive new partnership with Clash of Clans

Earlier this week, WWE announced a ground-breaking partnership with Clash of Clans. The popular mobile game is owned by Supercell and has over two billion downloads.

As part of this crossover, popular stars such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, The Undertaker, and more will be reimagined as iconic characters. Fans can also experience several WWE-themed features honoring the rich legacy of the company.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is an ardent fan of Clash of Clans. He expressed excitement about the collaboration, drawing parallels with wrestling. The Undisputed WWE Champion pointed out that he was looking to dominate both fields. In the teaser released by the popular game on YouTube, the 39-year-old declared his intent to dominate both the ring and the battlefield.

Supercell’s Head of Live Games, Sara Bach, also emphasized the groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind crossover between the Stamford-based company and Clash of Clans. She was excited about the scale of the partnership, which will culminate in a unique Clash of Clans matchup at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Apart from Cody Rhodes, some additional superstar integrations include top names such as Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen," The Undertaker as "Grand Warden," Bianca Belair as "Royal Champion," Rey Mysterio as "Minion Prince," Kane as "P.E.K.K.A.," Becky Lynch as "Valkyrie," and Jey Uso as "Thrower."

