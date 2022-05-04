"My favorite heel on the show" - Stephanie McMahon to ex-WWE star currently in AEW

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who currently goes by the ring name Swerve Strickland in AEW, has opened up about a backstage conversation he had with Stephanie McMahon when he was in WWE.

Swerve Strickland opened up about his run with WWE on Talk is Jericho and revealed how Shawn Michaels' valuable advice helped him become a better Superstar. He said that Triple H was more like a boss to him than a friend, but he had a better relationship with Michaels.

Strickland also recalled how Stephanie McMahon told him he was her favorite heel in NXT after he faced Bronson Reed in a match:

"Next match, me and Jonah (Bronson Reed) went two segments, 12 minutes, beat the crap out of each other and Shawn (Michaels) was like, 'That's what I like, that's what I want to see. Now you're in there.' Then we did the TakeOver: Stand and Deliver with the Gauntlet match, I started first, went 25 minutes, lasted till the end with me and Jonah, put Jonah over. Stephanie McMahon comes to the back and says, 'You're my favorite heel on the show.' Like, literally she said I'm her favorite. 'Well, Trips (Triple H), you hear that?'" [From 24:25 to 25:15]

The new AEW star said he likes proving people wrong and it frustrates him when people don't see what he can offer.

The current AEW star had a short run with WWE

Strickland joined WWE in 2019 and debuted in NXT the same year. He became the North American Champion in June 2021 when he defeated Bronson Reed, but lost the title to Carmelo Hayes in October.

The Hit Row faction was called up to the main roster when they were drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 Draft.

But all four members of the faction were released a little while after their call-up, with Strickland receiving his pink slip in October. He debuted for AEW at the Revolution show earlier this year.

Please H/T Talk is Jericho and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Anirudh