WWE strangely omits huge star for SummerSlam at the last moment

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 02, 2025 04:11 GMT
Triple H is the one in charge of creative (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE appears to have completely disregarded the appearance of one of the biggest stars at SummerSlam. This has struck people as strange, given how much they had advertised earlier.

It was announced earlier this year that Cardi B was going to appear at SummerSlam 2025 and host the show. For a long time now, the star has been somewhat connected to WWE, and the fact that she was a fan was not a surprise. She was heavily promoted earlier to feature at SummerSlam as the host, but more recently, this has changed.

WWE has not mentioned or advertised Cardi B at all recently. Even on the go-home show for the event on SmackDown, the rapper was not mentioned. Reports have said that the star is still supposed to appear on the first date of the event, but there has not been any announcement from WWE regarding this.

With that being the case, there are worries that the star's appearance has been canceled. Cardi B, though, has continued to advertise herself for the show, so that is not the case.

The fact that her appearance was not addressed on SmackDown, given WWE's past promotions when it came to appearances involving celebrities, has left everyone confused.

It remains to be seen what happens next and what Triple H decides.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
