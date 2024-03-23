WWE stretching out Rhea Ripley's title reign for 3 years could be a game-changing decision, veteran says (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has been unstoppable as the Women's World Champion, a reign that recently crossed the 350-day mark. Mami will defend her title against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows this April. However, veteran manager Dutch Mantell feels WWE should extend her story even further and try for a multi-year title run for the Australian superstar.

Ripley captured the title at WrestleMania 39 after a hard-fought victory over Charlotte Flair. The talented wrestler has since kept an iron fist on her title.

As noted above, The Eradicator is scheduled to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. While the Irish star has a knack for pulling off high-profile victories, Ripley could continue her reign beyond the show. Dutch Mantell believed that's exactly what should happen.

The former WWE manager stated on the latest Smack Talk episode that the days when one-year title reigns meant something were gone. As Roman Reigns and Gunther have proven, there is value in longer stints as champions, which also helps elevate the talent.

"You are talking about a year with Rhea Ripley. That's way in the past. I would go for those two and three-year runs now. I mean, stretch it out. Put it out there!" he said. [From 52:40 onwards]

Rhea Ripley would arguably face her biggest challenge yet at WrestleMania XL when she defends her title against Becky Lynch. However, a monumentally successful title defense against The Man could elevate Mami's reign to a new level and give it the momentum to last longer.

