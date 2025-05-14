WWE subtly confirms two stars' exit; Rhea Ripley major cause

Going by the recent developments in WWE programming, two popular stars have seemingly bid goodbye and moved on to greater things. After the two missed this week's NXT, it looks like Giulia and Roxanne Perez are all but done with the developmental brand and are now full-time members of the RAW roster.

Giulia and Perez have been feuding with Rhea Ripley and Women's World Champion IYO SKY over the last few weeks. The two even headlined this week's episode of RAW in a tag team match against Ripley and SKY. Even though they fell short of winning, the fact that Giulia and Perez were in the main event of the night indicates a bright future for them in the Stamford-based promotion.

While WWE hasn't made their main roster elevation official yet, the two stars missed this week's NXT. This is a major hint at them exiting the development brand and becoming exclusive to RAW going forward. Moreover, Giulia and Roxanne Perez's lockers in NXT seem to have been reassigned now.

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Giulia and Roxanne Perez on WWE RAW once their main roster call-up becomes official. Potential singles matches with Rhea Ripley could bring the house down if they materialized.

