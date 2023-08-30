WWE subtly teases former world champion's return after 3,435 days on major show

Multi-time WWE world champion Sheamus could make his return to NXT for the first time in nearly a decade following Butch's match on the developmental brand this week.

The two stars are part of a team on SmackDown known as The Brawling Brutes, which also includes Ridge Holland. They used to be heels, but they have done very well as babyfaces.

During NXT, Butch collided with Charlie Dempsey as part of the Global Heritage Invitational tournament. The overall winner is set to face Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy.

Around the start of Butch vs. Dempsey, Booker T stated that The Bruiserweight matured a lot under Sheamus' wing. Now that the former NXT UK Champion has at least one more match on the developmental brand, there's a chance that The Celtic Warrior could show up to be by his side.

After all, the former WWE Champion has appeared in NXT before. He even had a match on the show, as he collided with Aiden English on March 20, 2014, which was exactly 3,435 days. Sheamus being by his Butch's side could motivate the latter to win his next match and possibly the entire tournament as well.

