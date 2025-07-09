  • home icon
  WWE suddenly drops shocking NXT announcement

WWE suddenly drops shocking NXT announcement

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 09, 2025 00:43 GMT
Triple H and Shawn Michaels are bookers (Images via WWE.com)
Triple H and Shawn Michaels are bookers (Images via WWE.com)

WWE made a big announcement on the latest episode of NXT. It concerns the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event, specifically the battle royal.

On RAW this past Monday night, it was revealed that Ava, the General Manager of the black and silver brand, would announce the battle royal participants on NXT. The winner will receive a title opportunity at Clash in Paris.

Multiple stars have already been confirmed for the multi-woman match. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was originally supposed to face Liv Morgan, but she'll be competing in the battle royal instead because the Judgment Day member is sidelined with an injury. Other stars who are confirmed for the match are Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri.

After this week's episode of NXT went on the air, it was announced that an NXT Women’s WWE Evolution Summit would be held during the show.

Sol Ruca and Zaria will be representing NXT in the Women's Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. During the summit, Ava could select other NXT stars to participate in the battle royal. The NXT Women's Championship will also be on the line at Evolution, as Jacy Jayne will defend it against Jordynne Grace.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

Edited by Israel Lutete
