WWE SummerSlam 2021 breaks attendance record

SummerSlam 2021 was a major success with the event creating an attendance record of over 51,000 fans inside the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE did everything in its power to make this year's SummerSlam a must-see event. It was clear as day that the promotion was trying to hype the mega event like it usually does with WrestleMania, and it looks like their efforts have paid off.

Moreover, The Biggest Party of the Summer was also watched by more people (across Peacock and the WWE Network) than any other SummerSlam event in the history of the company. This was an impressive 55% increase over the number of people that watched the pay-per-view in 2020.

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon thanked the fans for the event's unprecedented reception, and had the following to say in an email sent to major pro wrestling news outlets:

"Leading up to the event new multi-year partnership announcements were made, bringing WWE together with Spotify, Bill Simmons and The Ringer to launch an exclusive audio network, and MLB to offer sports fans team-inspired WWE Championship replica titles and accessories. In addition, WWE partnered with Bitski to drop WWE’s second edition of NFTs inspired by WWE Superstar John Cena," said Stephanie McMahon.

She also shared an infographic detailing the pay-per-view's success by the numbers:

SummerSlam 2021 was WWE's biggest event of the year, trumping WrestleMania

WWE SummerSlam 2021 was jam-packed with memorable moments

At SummerSlam 2021, Becky Lynch made her big return to WWE and squashed Bianca Belair in 27 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's title. Lynch had vacated her RAW Women's title back in 2020 as she was about to take time off due to her pregnancy. Lynch gave birth to her first child, Roux, on December 4, 2020.

The main event saw Roman Reigns putting John Cena down in an epic clash for the Universal title. To everyone's surprise, Brock Lesnar came out to confront The Tribal Chief following his victory, and Reigns decided to avoid a collision with The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar proceeded to destroy John Cena after the show went off the air.

