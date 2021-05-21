WWE SummerSlam 2021 may take place in Nevada

SummerSlam is one of WWE's major events - one of the 'Big Four', if you will - so it makes sense that the company would want to hold it somewhere special.

Money in the Bank is reportedly set to take place in front of a live crowd in Texas, making next month's Hell in a Cell the last pay-per-view to take place in the ThunderDome.

Now, Sports Illustrated has reported that they can confirm that SummerSlam will indeed take place in the great state of Nevada. Most likely this will be in the city of Las Vegas because, you know, where else in Nevada are they going to have it? Reno?

Does SummerSlam signify the end of the ThunderDome?

According to SI, "Once WWE hits the road, there are no plans to return to the ThunderDome." Hell in a Cell takes place in said ThunderDome on July 20, with a return to travel the following month - just for Raw and SmackDown for the time being.

It's also important to note that neither the Money in the Bank, nor the SummerSlam venues have been officially announced by WWE themselves. We imagine Vince McMahon himself would like to be the one to make such an announcement.

If WWE does indeed start traveling again, will you go to a show near where you live? Or are you worried about the pandemic? Let us know in the comments section.