WWE SummerSlam Night 1 main event accidentally confirmed by RAW star

The historic first two-night WWE SummerSlam is just days away. The card is star-studded with major superstars. Chaos is guaranteed as the lineup is filled with blockbuster matches. Interestingly, a RAW star competing in a high-stakes match at The Biggest Party of Summer has accidentally confirmed the main event for the night.

There was significant confusion regarding the main event of Night One, as WWE initially advertised a tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker as the cover for the first night, hinting that it would be the main event. However, it was later replaced with CM Punk vs. Gunther.

Now, speaking on the ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, CM Punk accidentally revealed that his title bout against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will be the main event for SummerSlam. Additionally, The Second City Saint explained why the main eventing his important.

"Me (CM Punk) main eventing, I think it's important for the title. I think it's important for Gunther. I think the title should more often times than not always be featured in a main event. So, I am looking forward to not only main eventing SummerSlam, but stealing the whole weekend," said Punk. (32:32 - 32:50)

CM Punk may win at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Punk has been working tirelessly for a straight two years. He has been part of some of the biggest storylines without a title, raising the bar and increasing the intensity of the feud on his own, with a perfect story that shows why he's the veteran of the business.

The Second City Saint may end up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025, as it could open multiple doors. A potential title match against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins cashing in on him after his return, and much more. Meanwhile, Gunther appears to have no clear direction, and it's difficult to predict what's next for him if he retains the championship.

However, the pitch above is merely speculation, and it will be interesting to see whether CM Punk captures the gold or Gunther retains his WWE title, adding another legend to his list of victims.

