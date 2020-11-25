WWE Sunday Dhamaal host Sahil Khattar discusses interviewing The Undertaker, Ranveer Singh's wrestling fandom & more (Exclusive)

From interviewing The Undertaker, something that's on the bucket list of every journalist that covers WWE, to portraying Syed Kirmani in 83, the upcoming Kabir Khan movie, Sahil Khattar is on an all-time career high.

Sportskeeda chats with WWE Sunday Dhamaal host Sahil Khattar

The host of WWE Sunday Dhamaal on SONY Sports Network, Khattar graciously spared a few minutes of his busy schedule to speak to Sportskeeda about the fanbase for WWE in India, something that he is himself proud to be a part of, to the zenith of his career, an interview with The Phenom right before his retirement.

'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. I still remember what I said. 'Thank you for coming on this ride with us and all we want you to do is keep on rollin', rollin', rollin'. As soon as I signed out, I was welling up. I was choking up a little. If you combine Ronaldo and Messi in the football world, that's what The Undertaker is. He is a living legend'.

Khattar added that the interview with The Undertaker was one of the most flawless shoots in the company's history, and everyone in the crew gave each other a standing ovation when the whole thing was done. They knew that it was a special moment.

Khattar thinks that it's only a matter of time until WWE becomes the biggest thing in India, and also tells us that there are several significant Bollywood, cricket, and football stars, that are WWE fans!

'If I put up posts on Instagram, saying that I'm going live with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ranveer Singh comments saying- 'Bro, how can I be a part of this?' I say, 'Bro, too late'. We share a very good camaraderie. There are so many Bollywood actors who are big fans. There are so many sports people. Cricketers, footballers. When I hosted FIFA for SONY, there was Sunil Chhetri and there was Gurpreet, the Indian goalkeeper. Both of them are WWE fans!'

Khattar is confident that the fanbase for WWE is going to grow tenfold in the coming years, and he adds that he believes that even this number is an understatement:

With this live session, everyone got up and took notice because The Undertaker is an icon. He's a legend. I think he's the Godfather of pro wrestlers and he's easily the biggest Superstar that's been in WWE, it's synonymous with WWE. So, if Undertaker comes to India, even though it's a virtual chat, everyone will take notice, and that is what we did.

From the time when he was a child playing SmackDown 'Here Comes the Pain' to becoming a mainstay for the television audience in India, as a part of SONY, Khattar has come a long way, and this is only the start. Be sure to catch special programming celebrating The Undertaker's career all month long on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3.