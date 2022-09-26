WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Braun Strowman trolls Bloodline member, Liv Morgan defeats two former champions, another 'White Rabbit' teaser (Fresno, California, 09/25)

WWE hosted its Sunday Stunner Live Event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, on Sunday, September 25th. The show featured stars from the SmackDown roster, with the SmackDown Women’s Championship being the only title match on the show.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline, where The Usos teamed up with their real-life brother Solo Sikoa to take on the alliance of Braun Strownman and The New Day. While the Samoans have been unstoppable on the blue brand, they had to taste defeat at the live event. Strowman also poked fun at Jimmy Uso as he tossed the latter's hat into the crowd.

Also in action was Raquel Rodriguez, who defeated Xia Li in a singles match. Karrion Kross also made light work of Drew Gulak in a one-on-one contest.

The Brawling Brutes got a chance to settle their score with The Imperium in a 6-man tag team match. Gunther and co. cost Butch and Ridge Holland a title opportunity on Friday as they interfered and distracted them in their match against The Usos. Sheamus picked up the victory for his team after delivering a Brogue Kick.

The song White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane was played once again before the Karrion Kross match. The lights were also dimmed and turned red.

Liv Morgan defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. This was the only title match of the night.

Elsewhere on the show, Hit Row defeated Maximum Male Models in a tag team bout while Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin in an entertaining singles match.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Fresno, California:

Here are the complete WWE Sunday Stunner results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) defeated Drew Gulak via Submission

WWE SmackDown Women's Title Match : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) defeated Maximum Male Models (Mansoor and Mace)

Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin

The New Day and Braun Strowman defeated WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far