WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Riddle takes on the 13-time champion, Bobby Lashley defeats two RAW Stars (Hidalgo, 06/26)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo, Texas on June 26. The show featured top stars from Monday Night RAW and was headlined by a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair defended her coveted title against Becky Lynch and Asuka in a rematch from Hell in a Cell. The EST of WWE has been on a winning spree since capturing the title at WrestleMania 38 and continued her winning run in Texas. Bianca will also defend her title against Carmella at the company's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank.

Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of.And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. 8 years ago I had possibly the most shameful debut in NXT/ WWE history.Today I have accomplished nearly everything I could have ever dreamed of. And tonight I will main event like I always do at #wwehidalgo .Where you’ve been doesn’t have to indicate where you’ll go. https://t.co/PNslc1zDcv

Riddle and Seth Rollins settled their differences inside the squared circle after the Visionary assaulted the Original Bro after his match on the red brand. The latter had his revenge against the 13-time champion as he pinned him to bolster his singles record.

Zaired Lozano @ZairedLozano Had a great night at Sunday Stunner in #WWEHidalgo so glad @SuperKingofBros got payback on @WWERollins for attacking him last Monday great win the Original Bro and RK-BRO!!!! Had a great night at Sunday Stunner in #WWEHidalgo so glad @SuperKingofBros got payback on @WWERollins for attacking him last Monday great win the Original Bro and RK-BRO!!!! https://t.co/eixfTy7ZUd

The event also showcased a Miz TV segment with Theory as a special guest. However, Bobby Lashley came out to confront the United States Champion, which led to a 2-on-1 handicap match between the All Mighty and the heels. Lashley picked up the win before his title match against Theory at Money in the Bank.

Veer Mahaan and Dominik Mysterio continued their feud from the flagship show. The Indian Origin star continued his undefeated run, decimating Dominik once again.

The event also showcased a Street Fight between two former rivals as Damian Priest locked horns with AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was involved in a heated feud with Priest's villainous stable Judgment Day, which ended with the group turning on their leader, Edge.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner's Results from Hidalgo, texas:

Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley defeated WWE United States Champion Theory & The Miz

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

AJ Styles defeated Damian Priest

Omos defeated Reggie

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Asuka and Becky Lynch

