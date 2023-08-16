WWE superfan turned wrestler teases retiring Bayley

Bayley has been a huge influence on many stars around her in WWE and even fueled a fan to chase her dreams and become a professional wrestler. Now that same superfan turned pro wrestler is eyeing eventually retiring her idol someday.

Bayley currently stands by her colleagues IYO Sky and Dakota Kai as she pushes them both to success as part of the heel faction Damage CTRL. However, she started off her career in WWE as a pure smiling and hug-giving babyface that attracted a lot of kids.

One kid in particular gravitated to her more than any other as a superfan back in 2015, named Izzy Moreno. Izzy is now all grown up and has become a professional wrestler. She also recently made her in-ring debut for Mission Pro Wrestling, an all-female wrestling promotion.

Bayley reacted to this excitedly but also warned of disowning her superfan if she lost her first match. Izzy decided to share a gif of the iconic WrestleMania 24 moment of Shawn Michaels saying "I'm sorry, I love you" to Ric Flair before super-kicking him following this exchange.

Perhaps, this tease could be a sign of things to come sometime in the future if Izzy Moreno ever makes her way to the WWE. It's going to be quite interesting to see how her professional wrestling career blossoms before she comes close to facing her idol.

Bayley's WWE superfan Izzy Moreno failed to win her first professional wrestling match

It's fair to say that both Izzy Moreno and Bayley have come a long way from how they used to be back in 2015. The young superfan turned wrestler used to be Bayley's biggest supporter back in the classic black and gold NXT days.

Izzy would show up to witness every one of Bayley's most iconic WWE matches and moments in almost every NXT Takeover event. It seems she hasn't forgotten any of those days and chose to honor her idol. Moreno sported ring gear inspired Bayley's bright-colored iconic gear during her previous babyface gimmick.

Izzy Moreno posted many clips from her first debut match on her Instagram as she was seen taking out her opponent Jazmin Allure, with a swift knee to the face. However, the young debutante failed in scoring a win in her debut match against a much more experienced opponent. But she proved that she belongs in the wrestling ring.

