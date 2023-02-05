WWE SuperShow Results: 35-year-old star enters wearing Uncle Howdy mask, Bloodline members involved in a big fight, and more (February 4th, 2023)

WWE kicked off its "Road To WrestleMania SuperShow" series as the company stopped over at the Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, GA, for a stacked live event.

The house show featured talents from both brands as most of the top acts were in action, making it one of the best live events to happen in Columbus in a very long time. The Bloodline began the in-ring proceedings of the evening by facing Butch and Ridge Holland.

The hard-hitting fight lasted for around 11 minutes and featured both teams trading moves until the Bloodline picked up the win.

The women were in action up next as Candice LeRae and Piper Niven put on a short yet entertaining match. The fast-rising tandem of Ricochet and Braun Strowman maintained their hot streak of wins as they beat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in under 14 minutes.

Fans in attendance were in for a massive treat as Gunther and Sheamus rekindled their rivalry with a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

Both men unsurprisingly got some of the best reactions of the night despite losing via a roll-up; Sheamus got the last laugh as he hit the Imperium leader with a Brogue Kick after the match.

Sheamus and Gunther's match led to another high-profile title showdown as Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat bout against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville.

Bray Wyatt took centerstage after a brief intermission as PWInsider notes that the former Universal Champion even came out wearing an Uncle Howdy mask.

While he might not be the man portraying the character, it was fascinating to see Wyatt up to his usual tricks as he proceeded to have a Royal Rumble rematch against LA Knight. The SmackDown stars competed in another Pitch Black match, which ended with the same outcome as their Rumble clash.

The co-main event was a chaotic affair as it all began with a RAW Women's Championship match between Bayley and Bianca Belair. The contest ended abruptly after IYO Sky and Dakota Kai interfered, resulting in The Role Model being disqualified.

Becky Lynch ran out to make the save, leading to the announcement of an impromptu tag team match pitting the babyfaces against Bayley and Sky.

The main event of the night saw Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins battle in their first WWE singles match since Hell in a Cell 2022. As expected, The American Nightmare got the better of his rival and even sent a heartfelt message to the fans after his victory.

WWE Road To WrestleMania SuperShow: Columbus, Georgia Results

Given below are the complete results from the live event in Columbus, Georgia, courtesy of Mark Lisenby and PWInsider:

Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso def. Butch & Ridge Holland

Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. Imperium

Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther def. Sheamus

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight

WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair became a tag match after Sky and Kai's interference. Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Bayley & IYO SKY

Main Event: Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

The Road to WrestleMania 39 has just begun, and WWE is already making it clear that they mean business by offering compelling televised and untelevised shows.

