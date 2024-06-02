WWE Supershow Results: Cody Rhodes in a huge rematch, Liv Morgan defends against record-breaking champion (White Plains, 06/01) 

WWE hosted a live event in White Plains, New York State, on Saturday, June 1. The show featured seven title matches, with top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with Sami Zayn defending his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match. The champion once again managed to get the better of Reed and Gable, retaining the title in a rematch from King and Queen of the Ring.

Next up, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane. The babyface duo have got the better of Damage CTRL throughout their rivalry and the same continued in White Plains as they walked out with gold still around their waists.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the show, Bayley defeated Tiffany Stratton in the WWE Women's Championship match, while The Miz and R-Truth won over Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to retain their tag titles.

Damian Priest was also in action. The World Heavyweight Champion put his coveted title on the line against Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match. This was also McIntyre's first match on the live circuit in over a month, as he took a brief hiatus from in-ring action due to injury. However, The Scottish Warrior was unsuccessful yet again as Priest retained the title.

The only non-title match of the night saw LA Knight get a win over Shinsuke Nakamura. The Megastar recently set his sights on Logan Paul and the United States Championship and could soon challenge The Maverick for the gold.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan made another successful title defense as she defeated Shayna Baszler in a singles match. Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, got a win over AJ Styles in another rematch from King and Queen of the Ring.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from White Plains, New York State, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Title Match: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match

Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat match Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill def. Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane WWE Women’s Title Match: Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton

Bayley def. Tiffany Stratton World Tag Team Titles Match: Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Awesome Truth def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh World Heavyweight Title Match: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match

Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s World Title Match – Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan def. Shayna Baszler Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes def. AJ Styles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback