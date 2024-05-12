WWE SuperShow Results: Current champion saves Bayley, King and Queen of the Ring qualifiers, huge Cody Rhodes rematch (Chattanooga, 05/11)

The WWE roster headed over to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for a house show on May 11. The non-televised event featured two King and Queen of the Ring qualifying matches, along with multiple title bouts.

The event started with the World Tag Team Championship match, where The Awesome Truth defeated Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. This was followed by the King of the Ring tournament first-round match, in which LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory also defended their tag titles at the SuperShow. The duo defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Next, Liv Morgan got the better of Nia Jax in a Street Fight after putting the latter through a table.

Damian Priest also put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jey Uso in a huge rematch from Backlash. The result was also the same this time as The Archer of Infamy walked out with gold around his waist. In the Queen of the Ring qualifier, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin to advance to the next round.

Elsewhere on the card, Bayley defended her coveted title against old stablemate Dakota Kai. However, the match ended in DQ after an interference from Kairi Sane. Jade Cargill came out to make the save for The Role Model, setting up a tag match where Cargill and Bayley stood tall.

The event was headlined by Cody Rhodes, who put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles in another rematch from Backlash Premium Live Event. The American Nightmare once again managed to get the win.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Chattanooga, Tennessee, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

World Tag Team Titles Match – Awesome Truth def. Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh)

King of the Ring First Round Match – LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

WWE Tag Team Titles Match – A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) retain over DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa)

Liv Morgan defeated Nia Jax in a Street Fight

World Heavyweight Title Match – Damian Priest defeated Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring First Round Match – Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin to advance

Women's Title Match – Bayley (c) defeated Dakota Kai via DQ

Bayley and Jade Cargill defeated Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane)

Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes (c) retains over AJ Styles

