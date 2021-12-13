WWE Supershow Results - Finn Balor beats a Vince McMahon favorite, Big title matches, and more - Grand Rapids, MI (12/12)

The WWE roster stopped by at the Van Andel Arena on Sunday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for another stacked Supershow card. The latest live event featured many of the top superstars in action, and the show was headlined by a massive triple threat match for the WWE Championship.

Big E successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, and the world title contenders came out with interesting signs before the match.

The second triple threat contest of the evening saw Becky Lynch put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair.

Finn Balor was also one of the representatives from the RAW brand as the former Universal Champion picked up a notable singles win over Austin Theory.

Theory has experienced a solid run on television of late as he is clearly a Vince McMahon favorite, having gotten the opportunity to share the screen with the WWE boss himself. Balor and Theory are set to feud on RAW, and WWE seems to be testing out their in-ring dynamic at live events.

The women's tag team titles were also up for grabs as Queen Zelina & Carmella secured another win over former champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley.

AJ Styles suffered a singles loss against Angelo Dawkins; however, the match wasn't short of controversy as it ended in a disqualification.

Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks rekindled their rivalry with an excellent clash for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Drew McIntyre and Madcap Moss' one-on-one bout rounded off the most recent house show from WWE.

Complete WWE Supershow results from Grand Rapids, MI

Here are the complete results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) for last night's WWE Supershow:

WWE RAW Women's Title Match: Becky Lynch (C) def Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch (C) def Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan Finn Balor def. Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match: Queen Zelina & Carmella (C) def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H.

Queen Zelina & Carmella (C) def. Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss w/ Happy Corbin

Angelo Dawkins def. AJ Styles w/ Omos via DQ

Smackdown Women's Title Match: Charlotte Flair (C) def. Sasha Banks

Charlotte Flair (C) def. Sasha Banks WWE Championship Match: Big E (C) def. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans in Michigan clearly got their money's worth as the popular names went over on another fantastic live event card.

Edited by Kartik Arry