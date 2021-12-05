WWE Supershow Results: Roman Reigns' loss, Rey Mysterio's wholesome moment with female star, and more - Edinburg, TX (12/4)

The WWE roster stopped over in Edinburg, Texas, for another stacked Supershow event card that featured top stars from both brands in action.

Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and King Woods teamed up for a massive six-man tag team main event against The Bloodline. WWE booked the babyfaces to go over as Roman Reigns and The Usos were on the losing end of the headlining match.

The show also featured two women's title matches as longtime rivals Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair put on a excellent contest.

Denisse @deni_sse_34 @SashaBanksWWE Sasha getting the final laugh as she should can’t wait to see her take the title off of Charlotte😈 on January 28, 2022 on smackdown😈 #WWEEdinburg Sasha getting the final laugh as she should can’t wait to see her take the title off of Charlotte😈 on January 28, 2022 on smackdown😈#WWEEdinburg @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/7y2Pf9A3vs

Becky Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against SummerSlam opponent Bianca Belair. "The BEST of WWE" also shared a wholesome moment with Rey Mysterio, who was on the ramp after his match.

The Mysterio family were successful in their tag team match for the evening against Chad Gable and Otis.

The card kicked off with a special Miz TV segment with RK-Bro as a guest. Damian Priest would come out for the opening match of the night, which saw him join forces with Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.

The biggest singles match at the event from the men's side saw a clash between two former Universal Champions in Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. WWE flipped the usual live event script by handing Rollins a win over Balor.

Happy Corbin and Rick Boogs rounded off the card with a singles match that ended with the former king picking up the win.

Complete WWE Supershow results from Edinburg, Texas

Here are the complete results (courtesy of WrestleZone) for last night's WWE Supershow at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

RK-Bro & Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & The Miz

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks

Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Chad Gable & Otis

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair

On paper, the Edinburg show looked like a pretty solid card, and the company is expected to offer similar lineups for events to follow.

