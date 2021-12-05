×
WWE Supershow Results: Roman Reigns' loss, Rey Mysterio's wholesome moment with female star, and more - Edinburg, TX (12/4)

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio were in action at the WWE Live Event.
Lennard Surrao
Modified Dec 05, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The WWE roster stopped over in Edinburg, Texas, for another stacked Supershow event card that featured top stars from both brands in action.

Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy and King Woods teamed up for a massive six-man tag team main event against The Bloodline. WWE booked the babyfaces to go over as Roman Reigns and The Usos were on the losing end of the headlining match.

The show also featured two women's title matches as longtime rivals Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair put on a excellent contest.

Sasha getting the final laugh as she should can’t wait to see her take the title off of Charlotte😈 on January 28, 2022 on smackdown😈#WWEEdinburg @SashaBanksWWE https://t.co/7y2Pf9A3vs

Becky Lynch successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against SummerSlam opponent Bianca Belair. "The BEST of WWE" also shared a wholesome moment with Rey Mysterio, who was on the ramp after his match.

Rey Mysterio & Bianca Belair giving us wholesome content! #WWEEdinburg https://t.co/RAV4Wj6T9R

The Mysterio family were successful in their tag team match for the evening against Chad Gable and Otis.

The card kicked off with a special Miz TV segment with RK-Bro as a guest. Damian Priest would come out for the opening match of the night, which saw him join forces with Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.

.@mikethemiz returns to #WWEEdinburg and hosts a special episode of #MizTV featuring #RKBro! @SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton https://t.co/qGPHfX9mIm

The biggest singles match at the event from the men's side saw a clash between two former Universal Champions in Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. WWE flipped the usual live event script by handing Rollins a win over Balor.

Seth defeats Finn after a curb stomp. #wweedinburg https://t.co/Bdfr9TamsU

Happy Corbin and Rick Boogs rounded off the card with a singles match that ended with the former king picking up the win.

Complete WWE Supershow results from Edinburg, Texas

Here are the complete results (courtesy of WrestleZone) for last night's WWE Supershow at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

  • RK-Bro & Damian Priest def. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, & The Miz
  • Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks
  • Happy Corbin (w/ Madcap Moss) def. Rick Boogs (w/ Shinsuke Nakamura)
  • Rey & Dominik Mysterio def. Chad Gable & Otis
  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch def. Bianca Belair
  • Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, & King Woods def. Roman Reigns & The Usos
Despite some shenanigans, the team of Drew, King Woods, and Jeff Hardy defeat the Bloodline.#wweedinburgA fun main event. https://t.co/FhXxCl870A

On paper, the Edinburg show looked like a pretty solid card, and the company is expected to offer similar lineups for events to follow.

Edited by Roxanne Smith
