R-Truth was unfortunately injured in a match on WWE NXT last night.

During the opening contest of the show, R-Truth competed in a match with Grayson Waller, which ended after Truth attempted a Tope con Giro over the top rope and caught himself on the ring on the way down. Truth would clutch at his knee following the landing, and the match was called off minutes later.

In a WWE Digital exclusive last night following NXT, Grayson Waller was confronted by Truth's longtime sidekick "Little Jimmy". At first, Waller pretended to care about Truth's condition before kicking Jimmy in the stomach and tossing him into the lockers.

Afterward, Waller cut a promo for those online who called him unsafe after his match with the RAW Superstar.

“You wanna say Grayson Waller is not safe, huh?” Grayson Waller said. “Getting in the ring with Grayson Waller is never safe, ’cause what I do is I hurt people. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, I run this house, lad. And that, is the Grayson Waller effect. What’s up?” [H/T: WrestleZone]

The severity of R-Truth's injury is currently unknown

Despite the injury occurring almost 24 hours ago, we have yet to hear any additional information regarding Truth's health.

While a lot of wrestlers would take to social media to inform the WWE Universe of their status, the former multi-time 24/7 Champion has been radio silent since last night.

Hopefully, WWE will provide a medical update on the RAW Superstar sooner rather than later.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we want to wish R-Truth a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in the ring again soon.

What do you make of Grayson Waller's comments? How serious do you think Truth's injury was last night on WWE NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

