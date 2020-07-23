WWE Superstar AJ Styles lashes out at CM Punk

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has once again taken a shot at CM Punk, who had previously publicly called out the Phenomenal One for his stance on the George Floyd protests.

Styles had earlier said that he would not respond to Punk, who is someone that he does not respect. Now, Styles has taken a shot at CM Punk, in his recent appearance on his Twitch stream.

"I'm all about business and some people I don't think are capable of doing good business. It's that simple. He's not worth my time. This guy (CM Punk) just likes to get attention, even if it's bad." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk and AJ Styles feud

CM Punk and AJ Styles have taken shots at each other on social media over the last month. Punk was asked by a fan about Styles' silence about the George Floyd protests and Styles' politics. The former WWE Superstar responded to the tweet, which he has since deleted:

"Well come on. That one has been obvious for years.”

AJ Styles said that he would not respond to Punk's comments and had this to say, last month:

"I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don't respect anyway. It doesn't really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things."

CM Punk and AJ Styles never wrestled each other in WWE, as the former had left the company before the latter joined in 2016. They did, however, have a few matches in the indie circuit in the mid-2000s, when both wrestlers were trying to make a name for themselves.

With the two not backing down, it seems like this online feud may continue for a while.