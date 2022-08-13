"Why don't they come to WWE?"- AJ Styles on two major AEW stars 

AJ Styles had an amusing response to a fan asking him to show up on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is almost on the horizon. The Young Bucks are in dire need of a third man to complete the trio in the upcoming tournament. So far, fans have no idea as to who will end up being the Bucks' mystery partner.

A fan recently had a conversation with former WWE Champion AJ Styles and shared the entire video on their Twitter handle. In the clip, the fan asked Styles if he misses The Young Bucks. In response, Styles said that he does, as he misses a lot of his friends.

The fan then asked Styles if he knows that The Young Bucks need a partner on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite to compete in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. They then asked Styles why he doesn't show up on AEW TV as the mystery partner.

Here's Styles' witty response to the fan's question:

"Why don't they come to WWE?"

ᴸᵃᵐᵃ @MeliJacx

well that didn’t go as planned too🥲 Just told @AJStylesOrg to be the @youngbucks partner on Wednesday:)well that didn’t go as planned too🥲 Just told @AJStylesOrg to be the @youngbucks partner on Wednesday:) well that didn’t go as planned too🥲 https://t.co/PcLSNNagPM

How did fans on Twitter react to AJ Styles' response?

AJ Styles and The Young Bucks aren't strangers. The three stars were a part of the iconic Bullet Club faction back in the day and are quite close in real life.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Styles' question about The Young Bucks:

CarpeEth @CarpenterAgent @MeliJacx @AJStylesOrg @youngbucks Dude gave the perfect answer and always does whenever hes asked about AEW. Hes trained for this since 2019 lmao @MeliJacx @AJStylesOrg @youngbucks Dude gave the perfect answer and always does whenever hes asked about AEW. Hes trained for this since 2019 lmao

LadyWrestleDown @LadyWrestleDown @MeliJacx @AJStylesOrg @youngbucks would LOVE them at WWE - we could use a great tag team and HHH will utilize them in the right way!!! would LOVE them at WWE - we could use a great tag team and HHH will utilize them in the right way!!! @MeliJacx @AJStylesOrg @youngbucks 😂would LOVE them at WWE - we could use a great tag team and HHH will utilize them in the right way!!!

The Phenomenal One tried to bring The Young Bucks with him when he made his way to WWE in 2016. Here's what The Young Bucks had to say about the same:

"When AJ was about to leave, he pulled us aside before anybody knew anything and he asked us about our contracts. At that point, it was December and we had just signed—we signed in November. He's like, 'You did? Ughhh.' The idea was he was going to try and get us to walk out with him and be the guys with him... If we never signed, there's a great chance we could have been walking out on Raw with those guys, I feel."

All Elite Wrestling fans are quite excited to find out who will end up being The Young Bucks' mystery partner in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. The duo is all set to face Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee, and Rush in the first round.

Who do you think will be the Young Bucks' mystery partner in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Neda Ali