WWE Superstar AJ Styles shares heartwarming personal update on social media

WWE SmackDown Superstar AJ Styles recently took to his social media account to share a memorable moment of his son playing his last high school baseball game.

Styles has always been vocal on various social media accounts about his son, Ajay Jones, participating in various baseball events. It is evident to fans that Styles is a big supporter of his son's passion and dreams for the game.

The superstar recently took to his social media account to share an update about Jones playing his last high school baseball game. He penned down a heartfelt message, saying how proud he feels about his son and him moving on to the next level of the sport.

"@ajaayyss played his last high school baseball game tonight. Unbelievably proud of him. Now on to the next level. @ksuowlsbaseball," wrote Styles.

Shawn Michaels speaks of his desire to face WWE Superstar AJ Styles

WWE legend Shawn Michaels recently discussed his desire to have a bout with AJ Styles.

On Gorilla Position, Michaels spoke about how similar his and Styles' wrestling styles are, and how well the latter is currently doing in the business. Michaels stated that Styles would be his choice if he had to face anyone from the industry at this point.

He detailed:

"I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ. That's where I go with. It's also as the more talent comes along, you start looking at them. I always, I still do it now. I look at it like, boy, I can do cool stuff with him. I can do cool stuff with him. But I think AJ, I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So I think that would be my go-to in this particular moment." [H/T- Fightful]

It would be really interesting for fans to witness a bout between Styles and Shawn Michaels if it ever happens.

