WWE Superstar AJ Styles shares plans for his feud with 2-time world champion

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is planning a feud with former world champion The Miz after their interaction on the latest edition of RAW.

The Phenomenal One appeared as a guest on The Miz TV this week. The host arrogantly poked fun at Styles for being a failure in his recent rivalries.

In a WWE digital exclusive after the show, Styles discussed how he was feeling and speculated that Miz may have wanted to get beat up:

"Absolutely felt good tonight. After everything that I have been through these past couple of months, that one felt really good. Almost too good. You know, I think Miz wanted someone to beat him up tonight. And apparently, he wanted me to do it because he had me on his show.

Styles revealed that he didn't disagree with everything that Miz said. However, he wouldn't allow the 2-time WWE Champion to label him as a "failure." He then confirmed that he was not yet done with the A-Lister:

"I know what he had to say, and I am not saying everything he said wasn't true but me being a failure is not one of them. So, until I find someone else who wants to beat The Miz more than I do, I guess I will just get the job done even more. Maybe once again, maybe another show, maybe tomorrow," said AJ Styles.

On Miz TV, the A-Lister mentioned that Styles was victimized by Judgment Day, and the feud even ended with Finn Balor joining the rival faction. He then went on to lose against Seth Rollins in the Money in the Bank Qualifier Match.

The Phenomenal One responded to Miz's comments by attacking him but was soon distracted by Tommaso Ciampa. The latter attacked him, which led to their singles match on WWE RAW. Styles picked up an important victory on the show and extended his celebrations by subjecting The Miz to a brutal Styles Clash.

He is looking forward to regaining momentum on the red brand after not being on the winning side for the last couple of months.

AJ Styles responds to Finn Balor's betrayal on WWE RAW

When The Miz brought up Finn Balor leaving Styles' side to join Judgment Day, The Phenomenal One had a brief response. He referred to The Prince as his best friend and ironically used the phrase "Too Sweet" to illustrate his point.

During the segment on WWE RAW, he said, "...One of my best friends left me high an dry, that was Too Sweet."

Balor's inclusion in Judgment Day was a surprise, but it also changed the group's entire dynamic. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest joined Balor in attacking the faction's former leader, Edge. The trio argued that they would be better off without the Rated-R Superstar.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far