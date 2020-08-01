The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world and affected many lives all around the globe. As the virus is still relatively new, doctors and scientists are finding out new ways to contain the virus. One important thing that everyone has to follow to keep the virus under control is to wear masks. WWE Superstar AJ Styles is not sure how effective masks are, but he revealed why he believes everyone should wear it.

While speaking on his Twitch stream, Styles said that wearing a mask could at least keep others from "freaking out" and said that "we should all care":

"You know what I was thinking today about wearing a mask in this COVID-19 stuff. I'm not so sure how much it works, but I do know that if it helps you stop spitting when you talk to someone that helps a little bit. If only keeps someone from freaking out for not wearing a mask, definitely worth wearing a mask.

"I have already told you before but in Japan they always wear masks, if they are sick they will wear a mask not because someone else was. but because they were and they did not want to give it to someone else. For what I think it is, you know as a person who cares, I say we should all care. Just wear a mask, it's not that hard, it's not that big of a deal." (H/T NoDQ)

WWE has made wearing a mask compulsory

At the start of the pandemic, there was no rule to make those in WWE to wear masks while in the Performance Center.

But, Kevin Owens confirmed that wearing masks weren't being taken seriously in WWE, but he helped enforce the new rule. Now, those caught not wearing masks in the Performance Center in WWE will be fined.

Owens' wife's grandfather lost his life due to Coronavirus, and he said that being affected by it personally has made him realize how important masks are in the current climate.