Former WWE champion recalls meeting Vince McMahon for the first time

AJ Styles recently opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, stating that he gets along well with the WWE Chairman.

The Phenomenal One has been a part of Vince McMahon's promotion for over six years now. He made his much-awaited debut at Royal Rumble in 2016, entering at #3. The two have also worked together on-screen in the past in a storyline that saw AJ Styles attack Mr. McMahon when the latter wanted to see a different side of him.

While the WWE chairman may have a reputation for being tough and difficult to deal with, the RAW Superstar had nothing but praise for his boss. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, Styles stated that he loves working with Vince.

“I love it. So many things I had heard about him in the past, and then I go and meet this man, and we get along great. It’s one of those things if you go up to him and you’re honest, and you’re professional, you have no problems," Styles said. (H/T- Wrestling Inc)

Vince McMahon was unimpressed with AJ Styles' WWE debut

AJ Styles is widely considered one of the best pro-wrestlers in the world, a belief that is shared by legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. The Phenomenal One's debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble is one of the most historic debuts in recent history which saw an incredible reaction from the fans.

However, AJ Styles has revealed in the past that the WWE Chairman wasn't a huge fan of his debut and called the fan reaction a fluke. Speaking to fans on Twitch, AJ Styles stated that Vince did not approve of his Royal Rumble debut.

“The reaction that I got at the Royal Rumble 2016 was awesome, it was amazing, but Vince didn’t really believe that – [he thought] that it was a fluke, basically. That’s what he thought it was. I wasn’t even going to be on RAW the next day, but they convinced him otherwise," Styles revealed.

AJ Styles recently defeated Vince McMahon's prodigy Austin Theory in a singles match on RAW. The former RAW Tag Team Champion also booked his place in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship in Saudi Arabia after defeating Rey Mysterio.

