WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss breaks character after in-ring return at Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently broke character to acknowledge her huge in-ring return at Elimination Chamber 2022.

At Elimination Chamber, the six-time Women's Champion returned to in-ring competition for the first time since September last year. She competed in the event's namesake match in a high-stakes struggle to become the next challenger for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bliss did well inside the monstrous steel structure. Despite not winning the match, the former champion is grateful to be back inside the squared circle. She recently took to Instagram to thank the top RAW Superstars who competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match and admitted to feeling better than ever before:

"Well… I didn't win the Elimination Chamber match - but I feel better than I ever have before. Thank you to Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Bianca Belair and Doudrop."

Bliss was revealed as the mystery superstar in the Elimination Chamber match on WWE RAW's final show before the premium live event. The weeks leading up to the match depicted her seeking therapy to cope with the loss of her friend Lilly.

Bliss had seemingly moved on, so it was surprising to see her enter the Elimination Chamber in her darker persona and continue her association with elements from the "playground." Many had expected Bliss to revert to her Goddess gimmick, but that was not the case this weekend.

Alexa Bliss eliminated Liv Morgan from the match, which could lead to a feud between the two superstars on RAW moving forward. Bliss hasn't been in the title picture for a long time and WWE fans are excited to see her back at the top of the women's division.

WWE confirms huge RAW Women's Champion match at WrestleMania 38

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair won the star-studded Elimination Chamber match to get her title shot at WrestleMania. She will now challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at the biggest show of the year, where she hopes to take back her gold.

Big Time Becks believes it's the biggest possible match as she and Belair are the only two women to have won in the main event of WrestleMania. Lynch is excited to face her old rival at the Grandest Stage of Them All and believes she could break another record.

Conversely, Belair is determined to seek revenge for her humiliating 36-second loss against Lynch at Extreme Rules last year. The two superstars share a brutal history, and it will be exciting to see how their title feud is booked on the road to WrestleMania.

Edited by Jacob Terrell