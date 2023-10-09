WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss poses for cheesy photo with real-life husband Ryan Cabrera during her baby shower

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently had her baby shower, celebrating with close friends and family.

The last time Bliss was seen inside the ring was when she faced Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where the former failed to win the title. Following that, the 32-year-old has been on a hiatus due to her pregnancy.

Recently, Bliss celebrated her baby shower and the pictures are worth taking a look at. Taking to social media, a fan uploaded a photo of Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, where the duo look very much in love and happy, with the latter pampering Alexa's baby bump.

Check out a screengrab of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story on this link.

Alexa Bliss sent out a heartfelt message for Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Bliss sent out a heartfelt message for her on-screen partner Bray Wyatt after he tragically passed away.

Bliss has also paid tribute to the late superstar by naming her daughter 'Hendrix Rouge Cabrera'. While she clarified that she had named her daughter after singer Jimi Hendrix, she didn't say much about the middle name, 'Rouge'. Most fans speculate that it was Little Miss Bliss' way of paying tribute to Wyatt by retaining a part of The Fiend.

Following the sudden demise of Wyatt, Bliss sent out an emotional message for the latter. Bliss said she was heartbroken following the devastating news. She spoke highly of the late Windham Rotunda, and praised his creativity. She also talked about how he was able to bring positive energy into people's lives.

"I’m just in shock. Extremely heart broken and at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham 🖤."

It would be exciting to see what Alexa Bliss brings to the table once she is back from maternity leave.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.