WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss reacts to her husband Ryan Cabrera's cheesy post

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently turned to social media to react to a message originally posted by her husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

The couple actively engages with fans on various social media platforms. Their relationship began in early 2020 after being introduced by The Miz. Following their engagement announcement in November of the same year, the former RAW Women's Champion married Cabrera in April 2022. They welcomed their baby daughter on November 27, 2023.

Recently, Ryan shared an endearing photo on his social media account featuring himself and Bliss. The couple was spotted in stylish attire, expressing their affection for one another.

"Yupp!!! U tha cutest n I love yooooou!!! @alexa_bliss_wwe_," he wrote.

The Goddess reposted the same picture of them on her Instagram story as a tribute to her better half.

Check out the screengrab of Alexa Bliss' Instagram story:

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss reacted to Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano's wedding ceremony

WWE RAW Superstar Sonya Deville has been one of the boldest women in the industry in terms of opening up about her sexual orientation in front of the WWE Universe and other superstars in the industry. In 2015, she came up in front of everyone to share her love for Cassano.

Since then, the duo has always been showered with appreciation and love by her fans on social media platforms. On February 10, Deville and Cassano finally tied the knot at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey. The event comprised 140 guests, including the closest family and friends from their circle.

Several WWE Superstars came for the ceremony, and Bliss took to her social media handle to send out her loving words for the couple.

Check out the reaction from Alexa Bliss:

"Congrats!!! So happy!! @sonyadevillewwe"

It will be intriguing to observe when Bliss returns to in-ring action.

