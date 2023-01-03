WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss reveals who suggested her iconic championship pose

During an interview with BT Sport, Alexa Bliss revealed that her famous championship pose was inspired by a current AEW wrestler.

Bliss has held the Raw Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and the WWE Women's Tag Team titles three times since joining the main roster. As one of the most decorated women's wrestlers on the WWE roster, she is used to holding championship belts and even has her own signature belt pose, holding the gold beside her head.

In an interview with BT Sport, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked how the idea of her championship pose came to her. Alexa revealed that it was former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews who suggested that she do the pose.

"So Murphy came up with that. Because I wore the tutus with the belt when I was doing the Harley Quinn thing, he was like ‘you should hold it like this’, so I was holding my belts and stuff like that. And so then once I won the title, I held the title like that, because I was thinking ‘what’s going to show the title plus show my face on camera and make (them) a close as possible?’" Alexa said. (H/T WrestleTalk).

Prior to her WWE main roster call-up in 2016, Bliss worked on NXT with Matthews and Westin (Wesley) Blake. Bliss and Matthews were previously engaged, but their relationship ended in September 2018. The two are still friends.

Alexa Bliss will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship tonight

Alexa Bliss recently won a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Nikki Cross to claim her spot in the #1 Contender's match against Bayley, who won her own Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Asuka.

The Five Feet of Fury defeated The Role Model to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship. The match will take place on the first WWE RAW of 2023 on January 2nd. Alexa has been teasing a character change in the presence of Bray Wyatt since her victory over Bayley.

Alexa Bliss winning the championship could catapult her career to new heights, allowing her to reassert her dominance and demonstrate her abilities at the highest level.

