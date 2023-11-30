WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss shares first message after giving birth

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has finally shared her first message on social media after giving birth.

Bliss' last match inside the squared circle was against Bianca Belair, where the former was unsuccessful in dethroning The EST as the RAW Women's Champion. She was distracted during the contest by Bray Wyatt's ally, Uncle Howdy. Following the loss, Little Miss Bliss went on a hiatus from in-ring competition due to pregnancy.

Bliss and her partner, Ryan Cabrera, recently welcomed their first child, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. The former Women's Champion later posted a picture on her Instagram story, holding her newborn daughter's hand.

"Hendrix Rouge Cabrera 11/27/23," wrote Bliss in the caption.

Check out a screengrab of Alexa Bliss' Instagram Story below:

Alexa Bliss shared her thoughts on being away from the ring

Alexa Bliss has been away from the squared circle since January 2023. Many fans are eagerly awaiting her return to WWE television.

In a previous interview with The Messenger, Bliss mentioned how taking a break from active competition helped her develop her on-screen character. She also said fans appreciated a performer more after they returned from hiatus.

"Time away reinventing a character and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going."

It would be exciting to see when Bliss would set foot inside the ring again.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartiest congratulations to the Cabrera family.

What are your thoughts on Bliss' latest update? Sound off in the comments section below.

