WWE Superstar was allegedly told there were bigger fish to fry ahead of massive moment

WWE star Zoey Stark recently spoke about a quiet conversation with Shawn Michaels before moving to the main roster.

Stark was one of the top NXT prospects called up to RAW during the recent WWE Draft. Since moving to the red brand, the up-and-coming star has found an ally in Trish Stratus and sided herself with the Hall of Famer.

During a recent interview on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast, Stark mentioned that although she didn't capture the NXT Women's Championship, Shawn Michaels told her she was on the fast track to superstardom.

"One of my big goals was to become the NXT Women's Champion, and sadly that didn't happen. But Shawn pulled me aside and said I had bigger fish to fry. And boy, was he right! Everything happens for a reason. So I'm definitely getting my time now. I didn't get that on NXT, being the champion, but I'm coming my way up right now. Money in the Bank, you know, big opportunity ahead of me." [2:22 - 2:43]

You can watch the full video here:

Zoey Stark feels WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H believes in her

During the same conversation, Stark mentioned that getting called up to the main roster was unreal for her. She claimed that all this would seem like a dream a month ago.

Stark stated that Triple H believed in her and felt she could hold her own against established stars such as Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.

"If you were to tell me while still in NXT, 'Hey, in one month, you're gonna be working with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch.' I would say you are absolutely out of your mind crazy. There is no way that would ever happen. And Hunter put me in this position because he knows I can handle it and hang with those two girls. I think I'm proving myself right now." [3:31 - 3:51]

Zoey will compete in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month in London.

Are you excited to see Zoey in action? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Bleav in Pro Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes