WWE Superstar was allegedly told he "did the right thing" after angrily going off-script and legitimately hitting his opponent

A WWE Superstar allegedly received praise backstage after going off-script on his opponent.

Maven recently shared a story about how he went off-script on his opponent MASADA on an episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat. MASADA attempted to pin Maven in a manner that didn't sit well with him.

MASADA tried to pin Maven by putting his leg on his chest, and an enraged Maven immediately no-sold the same, got up, and began hitting him for real. After Maven secured a victory, he went backstage, fearing that he would face repercussions for going off-script. Surprisingly, Arn Anderson and Gerald Brisco approached him and told him he did the right thing.

“As soon as I get to the top of the ramp, I peek the curtain open, and I walk through, standing right there are Arn Anderson and Gerald Brisco. Both of them immediately told me I did the right thing. They said, ‘Maven, there’s no way as a main guy, you can let someone who’s just trying out, make you look stupid, make you look lesser than.’ Both of them congratulated me, told me I did the right thing, and again, I was immediately relieved.” [H/T 411Mania]

Maven also talked with Masada after their match on WWE Sunday Night Heat

Maven revealed that after he had a chat with Brisco and Anderson, he decided to find MASADA and clear things up with him. As per Maven, MASADA was a bit shaken over what had happened between the duo in the ring.

Maven stated that MASADA understood the situation when he gave him an explanation backstage. The 47-year-old also stated that MASADA didn't have any malicious intent and simply got carried away.

