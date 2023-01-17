WWE Superstar Amari Miller says she attempted suicide a week ago; makes a request to fans

WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller revealed in a recent TikTok post that she attempted suicide a week ago.

Amari Miller has been with WWE for a while now. She is currently a regular act on WWE NXT. Miller has been quite impressive so far and has a long road ahead of her in her journey to becoming a top WWE Superstar.

Miller recently took to her official TikTok handle to reveal that she attempted suicide a week ago. The star revealed the same via a short clip that she shared on her TikTok handle.

She also asked fans to fight through with her in the caption of the video.

"Everything isn’t what it seems, mental health is hard, we should all speak out even though I know it’s hard, you are loved, fight through with me plz!🙏🏾 I show this not for sympathy but to relate and know that you are not alone and I’m here for anyone that needs a ear to listen!🥹💪🏾🥰 #mentalhealth #blessed #fyp #stayalive #pushthrough #positivity."

You can check out the video she posted in the tweet embedded below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Amari Miller's latest TikTok post. Nothing but love and support for her Amari Miller's latest TikTok post. Nothing but love and support for her ❤ https://t.co/bzeX9WHXDQ

Here's hoping Amari is doing well and receiving all the support that she needs from her close friends and family.

The Sportskeeda community extends its support to Amari Miller.

