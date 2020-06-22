WWE Superstar Angel Garza calls Zelina Vega crazy for 'yelling too much'

WWE have once again started investing in compelling factions.

It will be interesting to see what Zelina Vega thinks of these comments.

Zelina Vega isn't very happy with the Superstars that she is managing

WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza recently found himself being yelled at by his manager Zelina Vega, owing to his altercations with Andrade in the last few weeks. Both Garza and Andrade have blamed each other for their respective loss in a match on RAW. But it is Zelina Vega who seemed to be more stressed as compared to both the Superstars that she is managing.

On RAW, we also saw Vega giving an ultimatum to both Andrade and Garza as she wants to keep them both in line and focused towards capturing a belt on WWE's Red brand. Although Andrade and Garza seem to take her warning seriously, the fans can't help but think about the future of this stable.

WWE Superstar calls Zelina Vega 'crazy'

During his recent appearance on The Bump, Angel Garza opened up about the manner in which they are dealing with the situation at hand when they are backstage. As per the charismatic WWE star, both him and Andrade mostly ask Zelina Vega to calm down.

In the light of the recent tension between Andrade and Garza, the latter went on to say that all of them need to relax. He believes that Zelina Vega is crazy with all the yelling while also admitting that he feels the same.

"Right now, I'm talking to Zelina. I'm telling her like, 'Ok, you need to calm down.' She's yelling too much. We first need to relax and then focus on what's our path. Right now, she's crazy, but we are too. We need to wait, calm down, and focus on our new path."

Garza also addressed the possibility of winning the WWE United States Championship and revealed that he is not fixated on that belt alone. Instead, he would take any gold that comes his way -- be it the US Championship or the WWE Championship.

"I don't think I want to focus on that championship exclusively. I think, I just want gold on my waist. It doesn't matter which one it is. Any title is going to shine more on Angel Garza's waist." (h/t WrestlingInc.com)

Well, @AndradeCienWWE didn't waste any time getting a closer look at this one ... and @FightOwensFight is happy to take advantage! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ktUN9OfP8N — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Angel Garza has shown great potential ever since his arrival on WWE RAW and his alliance with Andrade and Zelina Vega has worked incredibly well for his push. While WWE have teased a possible break-up of the faction led by Zelina Vega, they are expected to reconcile and come to a mutual agreement that will have each other's back until it's finally time for either of them to turn on each other.

In the meantime, the possibility of Angel Garza winning a WWE title on RAW doesn't seem far-fetched. Hence, it is quite possible that we will see Garza with the US Championship wrapped around his waist in the near future.