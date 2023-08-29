WWE Superstar annihilates Rhea Ripley ahead of a huge title match at Payback

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez took out Rhea Ripley during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two women have been at loggerheads for some time now. Rodriguez attacked Ripley last week after the latter had injured her knee a few weeks back. It was later announced that the Eradicator of the Judgment Day will defend her Women's World Championship against Rodriguez at WWE Payback.

During the latest episode of RAW, Ripley made her way out to the ring alongside Dominik Mysterio. She addressed her challenger and said that Rodriguez had to fake an injury to get one up over her. She also called Rodriguez an idiot for thinking that she could win the title.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion had heard enough and made her way to the ring. She beat down Rhea Ripley, whipped her into the corner, and hit the fallaway slam.

Dominik distracted Rodriguez as Ripley took control and tried to execute the Riptide. Raquel was able to avoid the move and took out The Nightmare with a lariat before the latter managed to escape.

Rodriguez definitely left tonight's episode of RAW with some much-needed momentum ahead of a huge championship match at WWE Payback.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE