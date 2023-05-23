WWE Superstar announces that he got married over the weekend 

WWE Superstar Myles Borne announced on his Instagram earlier today that he married "his best friend" over the weekend.

The NXT star made several appearances for WWE on NXT LVL Up and as part of NXT Live Events following his signing back in 2022. He most recently wrestled Noam Dar on the April 18th episode of NXT as he looks to push toward promotion to the main roster.

Borne shared a post that included a picture of the couple in their car. He also revealed that he had bought his wife a puppy so the duo could start their new life as a trio.

The post also included pictures of the happy couple cutting their wedding cake as well as a look at their adorable new puppy.

"Married my best friend and got her a puppy.. To US!" wrote Myles Borne.

The WWE Superstar has been deaf since he was born but has been able to adapt his career

One interesting fact about Myles Borne that has followed him around throughout his wrestling career is the fact that he is deaf.

This was highlighted when he signed with the company back in 2022. It was reported at that time that he had been deaf since birth since he was born with persistent pulmonary hypertension.

Despite this, Myles has been able to push forward as a professional wrestler and has already made a name for himself from only a handful of appearances.

Myles was part of the 2022 Performance Center class and interestingly made his in-ring debut for the company last summer. The star could definitely be one to watch in the coming years as he climbs through the ranks in both NXT and, hopefully, the WWE main roster.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we offer congratulations to Myles Borne, his new wife, and their puppy.

