WWE Superstar The Miz and his wife Maryse will be present at tonight's People's Choice Awards to present an award.

The People's Choice Awards honor and recognize works in entertainment over the year. This stretches from movies to music, as well as TV shows. The winners are awarded through fan voting, hence the name.

The Miz has acted as the promotion's liaison to pop culture, as he appears on TV shows and makes several appearances. He has also starred in 2 seasons of the reality TV show based on his and Maryse's lives, Miz and Mrs. The former WWE Champion recently took to Twitter to announce his and his wife's appearance on tonight's awards show broadcast.

"We’ll see you tonight, #PeoplesChoiceAwards"

The Miz was most recently embroiled in a feud with Dexter Lumis, who had returned to the company a couple of months back. The program concluded on last week's episode of RAW (November 28), where he lost to Lumis in an anything goes match. The Must-See Superstar also appeared on this week's (December 5) episode of the Red Brand, where he was seen trying and failing to enter JBL's backstage poker game.

Kurt Angle "would have loved" to face The Miz in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently stated that he would have liked to face The Miz in the ring.

The Olympic Gold Medallist wrestled in the promotion for two stints across 1999-2009. During that time, he took on some of the most high-profile wrestlers of the time. However, he never took The A-Lister on in one-on-one competition.

On his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, The Wrestling Machine said he would have relished the opportunity to share the ring with The Miz.

"Oh, yeah. I would have loved to wrestle [The] Miz. I never wrestled him. Surprisingly, throughout my career. He’s been in the business a long time. It’s really shocking we never crossed paths before." (H/T EWrestling News)

While they have not crossed paths in a one-on-one match, The Miz and Kurt Angle have stood across the ring from each other.

This happened at the WWE TLC pay-per-view in 2017 when the Olympian replaced a sick Roman Reigns to team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on the team of The Miz, The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro), Braun Strowman, and Kane. The Shield and Kurt Angle ultimately picked up the win.

