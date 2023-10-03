WWE Superstar appears to form new alliance on RAW

Two WWE Superstars seemed to form a new alliance tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Tegan Nox was supposed to answer Becky Lynch's open challenge a few weeks ago but decided to allow Natalya the chance instead. The Man confronted her about this attitude and said she wanted Nox next in line to face her for the NXT Women's Championship.

Nox then went to Pearce to request a match but was interrupted by Natalya, who demanded another match against Lynch. Hence, a number one contender match was set up between the two women, which Nox won.

Tegan was set to face Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship on WWE RAW tonight, but the bout was postponed when Lynch suffered a laceration on her back. Instead, Nox challenged Chelsea Green to a match after a backstage confrontation.

Before the match, Natalya met Nox backstage and told her how much she respected her. During the latter's match, Piper Niven was about to get involved when Natalya came out to level the playing field. This allowed Nox to pick up the win.

Following the match, Natalya celebrated with Nox in the ring, indicating a new alliance has formed.

It will be interesting to see if Natalya will be at ringside when Tegan Nox faces Becky Lynch for the WWE NXT Women's Championship in the future.

